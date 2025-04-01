Left Menu

Vice President Vance's Diplomatic Mission to Italy Amid Warm Ties

U.S. Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Italy this month, underscoring strong U.S.-Italy relations. Italian leaders, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, support Vance's critical views on European politics. Amid Easter celebrations, Vance's visit underscores the ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST
Vice President Vance's Diplomatic Mission to Italy Amid Warm Ties
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Italy

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Italy later this month, marking another display of the robust diplomatic relations between Washington and Rome, according to a diplomatic source.

The visit, initially scheduled from April 18-20 to coincide with Easter celebrations, has not yet been firmly dated. However, the agenda reportedly follows Italy's unique stance towards President Donald Trump, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The announced visit comes as Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reaffirmed the strong friendship between Italy and the United States after discussing the matter with Vance over the phone. Vance is not expected to meet Pope Francis due to the pontiff's recovery from illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025