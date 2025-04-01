Vice President Vance's Diplomatic Mission to Italy Amid Warm Ties

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Italy later this month, marking another display of the robust diplomatic relations between Washington and Rome, according to a diplomatic source.

The visit, initially scheduled from April 18-20 to coincide with Easter celebrations, has not yet been firmly dated. However, the agenda reportedly follows Italy's unique stance towards President Donald Trump, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The announced visit comes as Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini reaffirmed the strong friendship between Italy and the United States after discussing the matter with Vance over the phone. Vance is not expected to meet Pope Francis due to the pontiff's recovery from illness.

