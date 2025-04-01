Controversy Erupts Over Muhammad Yunus's Remarks on Northeast India

Controversy erupted on Tuesday following comments made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, which drew sharp political reactions in India. Yunus's remarks during a visit to China, referring to India's Northeast as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as the 'ocean guardian,' have sparked condemnation, particularly from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma criticized the statement as offensive and questioned its geopolitical motive. Leaders from various political sectors, including former Manipur CM N Biren Singh, accused Yunus of attempting to leverage the Northeast region as a strategic pawn. Congress criticized India's central government, attributing these tensions to a weakened foreign policy.

The strategic importance of India's 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, a critical connection to the Northeast, was highlighted as a key concern. Political leaders called for infrastructural advancements to strengthen this region's connectivity, dismissing Yunus's comments and advocating for India's territorial integrity. The situation underscored diplomatic tensions amid regional geopolitical dynamics.

