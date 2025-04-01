Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Muhammad Yunus's Remarks on Northeast India

Muhammad Yunus's comments regarding Northeastern India as landlocked and Bangladesh as their ocean guardian have sparked political outcry. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders condemned the remarks, asserting India's territorial integrity. Yunus was accused of attempting to leverage the Northeast as a strategic pawn during a visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati/Imphal | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

Controversy erupted on Tuesday following comments made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, which drew sharp political reactions in India. Yunus's remarks during a visit to China, referring to India's Northeast as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as the 'ocean guardian,' have sparked condemnation, particularly from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma criticized the statement as offensive and questioned its geopolitical motive. Leaders from various political sectors, including former Manipur CM N Biren Singh, accused Yunus of attempting to leverage the Northeast region as a strategic pawn. Congress criticized India's central government, attributing these tensions to a weakened foreign policy.

The strategic importance of India's 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, a critical connection to the Northeast, was highlighted as a key concern. Political leaders called for infrastructural advancements to strengthen this region's connectivity, dismissing Yunus's comments and advocating for India's territorial integrity. The situation underscored diplomatic tensions amid regional geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

