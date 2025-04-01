Alka Lamba Criticizes Mizoram Government Over Welfare Failures

On Tuesday, Alka Lamba, the All India Mahila Congress president, criticized Mizoram's ZPM government for failing to deliver welfare benefits, asserting that Congress aims to reclaim power in the state.

While in Mizoram, Lamba engaged with former chief minister Lal Thanhawla and current state Congress president Lal Thanzara to discuss political developments. Her visit aims to fortify the Congress's women's wing in the northeast.

Lamba highlighted Congress-led state's welfare policies and criticized the central NDA government's handling of the Manipur crisis and border security. She urges for peace restoration in Manipur and questions Mizoram's government on women's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)