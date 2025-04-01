Left Menu

Alka Lamba Criticizes Mizoram Government Over Welfare Failures

Alka Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, criticized the ZPM government in Mizoram for not providing welfare benefits and expressed optimism about Congress regaining power. She met with former CM Lal Thanhawla and other leaders to discuss political strategies and highlighted Congress's welfare initiatives in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:16 IST
Alka Lamba Criticizes Mizoram Government Over Welfare Failures
Alka Lamba
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Alka Lamba, the All India Mahila Congress president, criticized Mizoram's ZPM government for failing to deliver welfare benefits, asserting that Congress aims to reclaim power in the state.

While in Mizoram, Lamba engaged with former chief minister Lal Thanhawla and current state Congress president Lal Thanzara to discuss political developments. Her visit aims to fortify the Congress's women's wing in the northeast.

Lamba highlighted Congress-led state's welfare policies and criticized the central NDA government's handling of the Manipur crisis and border security. She urges for peace restoration in Manipur and questions Mizoram's government on women's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025