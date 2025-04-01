Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil: Congress Women Shine Light on Odisha's Missing Persons Crisis

Congress women members organized candlelight rallies across Odisha to highlight the issue of missing women and children. Led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, they demanded justice and accused the BJP government of indifference. The Congress also seeks a House Committee to investigate crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest, Congress women members launched candlelight rallies across Odisha on Tuesday evening, focusing on the alarming issue of missing women and children in the state.

Under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the candlelight marches aimed to draw attention to the over 60,000 women and children reported missing recently. Addressing participants at Master Canteen Square, Das criticized the state government's perceived inaction and indifference, asserting that the safety of women constitutes the foundation for a progressive state.

As demonstrators converged at bus stands and railway stations, they raised slogans against harassment and the rising crime rates. The Congress party, both inside and outside the Assembly, has been advocating for the establishment of a House Committee to investigate the mounting cases of crimes against women, intensifying their ongoing agitation against the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

