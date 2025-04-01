Candlelight Vigil: Congress Women Shine Light on Odisha's Missing Persons Crisis

In a significant protest, Congress women members launched candlelight rallies across Odisha on Tuesday evening, focusing on the alarming issue of missing women and children in the state.

Under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the candlelight marches aimed to draw attention to the over 60,000 women and children reported missing recently. Addressing participants at Master Canteen Square, Das criticized the state government's perceived inaction and indifference, asserting that the safety of women constitutes the foundation for a progressive state.

As demonstrators converged at bus stands and railway stations, they raised slogans against harassment and the rising crime rates. The Congress party, both inside and outside the Assembly, has been advocating for the establishment of a House Committee to investigate the mounting cases of crimes against women, intensifying their ongoing agitation against the BJP government.

