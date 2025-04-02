Wisconsin Showdown: Supreme Court Seat Becomes Proxy for National Politics

The outcome of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, an election that shattered previous spending records, will determine whether the court maintains its liberal majority or shifts to conservative control. Positioned as a proxy for the country's wider political struggles, this race sees major figures from both parties lending their support to the candidates.

With Republicans like Donald Trump and Elon Musk backing Brad Schimel, and Democrats such as Barack Obama and George Soros supporting Susan Crawford, the election has become a battlefield for various national issues including union power, abortion rights, and voter ID laws. The campaign has seen unprecedented financial contributions, with Musk-funded groups contributing over $21 million.

Despite these tensions, turnout ensued as planned, with voters navigating severe weather and power outages to cast their ballots. As the nation watches closely, the winner will play a crucial role in future high-stakes legal battles that pivot around Wisconsin's pivotal role in upcoming national elections.

