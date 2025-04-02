Historic Win: Susan Crawford Secures Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Susan Crawford was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, maintaining a 4-3 liberal majority. The election, seen as a referendum on Trump, became the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history, with spending surpassing $90 million. Crawford defeated conservative Brad Schimel.
In a historic election, Wisconsin voters elected county judge Susan Crawford to the state Supreme Court, securing a 4-3 liberal majority. This victory marked a setback for President Donald Trump and his billionaire supporter Elon Musk, who had endorsed Crawford's conservative rival.
The election attracted significant attention as an early referendum on Trump's presidency. It shattered spending records, becoming the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history with over $90 million spent by candidates, parties, and external groups, according to the Brennan Center at New York University.
Susan Crawford, a county judge, successfully defeated conservative contender Brad Schimel, who previously served as the Republican state attorney general and is also a county judge. Her victory underscored the ongoing political battles at the state level.
