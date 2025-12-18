Left Menu

Billionaire Banker Ruben Vardanyan Faces Life Sentence in Baku Court

Azerbaijani prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan, a former Karabakh official, on 42 charges including terrorism. Vardanyan disputes the fairness of the trial, having previously protested through hunger strikes. Amid broader legal actions against Karabakh leaders, Armenia and Azerbaijan are exploring treaty negotiations to resolve their conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:37 IST
Billionaire Banker Ruben Vardanyan Faces Life Sentence in Baku Court

Azerbaijani prosecutors have requested a life sentence for Ruben Vardanyan, a billionaire banker, in a Baku court on Thursday. Vardanyan, previously a senior official in the breakaway Armenian administration of Nagorno-Karabakh, is facing 42 charges, including terrorism, following the region's collapse in 2023.

The Armenian-born financier, who formerly held Russian citizenship, challenges the fairness of the trial and has protested through hunger strikes, citing torture during custody. His arrest in September came amid a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the region after Azerbaijan's swift military actions.

Vardanyan's trial is separate from those of 15 other former Karabakh officials, as Azerbaijan tightens its legal grip on the disputed territory. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have expressed interest in pursuing a peace treaty, with economic ties beginning to form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025