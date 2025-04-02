Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Fierce Parliamentary Debate

In a charged atmosphere, the Indian Parliament braced itself for an intense debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala voiced strong opposition. He warned against any move to 'de-establish' a particular community, asserting that a fair discussion must occur.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill for the 2025 amendment, aiming to revise the Waqf Act of 1995. Both BJP and Congress issued whips to ensure their MPs' attendance, reflecting the absence of bipartisan consensus in the current session.

Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Siromani Akali Dal, expressed grave concerns, demanding community consensus before passing any law. The bill, designed to address existing regulatory issues, faces scrutiny over its potential impact on minority communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)