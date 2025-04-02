Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Fierce Parliamentary Debate
The Indian Parliament witnessed heated discussions as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled, with Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala opposing it on grounds of potential community impact. The session included an eight-hour debate, with parties issuing whips and tensions running high amid concerns over democratic process and community consensus.
- Country:
- India
In a charged atmosphere, the Indian Parliament braced itself for an intense debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala voiced strong opposition. He warned against any move to 'de-establish' a particular community, asserting that a fair discussion must occur.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the bill for the 2025 amendment, aiming to revise the Waqf Act of 1995. Both BJP and Congress issued whips to ensure their MPs' attendance, reflecting the absence of bipartisan consensus in the current session.
Critics, including the Samajwadi Party and Siromani Akali Dal, expressed grave concerns, demanding community consensus before passing any law. The bill, designed to address existing regulatory issues, faces scrutiny over its potential impact on minority communities in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Counters Trinamool's Gokhale in Fiery Parliamentary Debate
Controversial Immigration Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate
Trinamool Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on Voter ID Duplication
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate Amid Allegations of Misinformation
New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates