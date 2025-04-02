Left Menu

Israel Expands Military Offensive in Gaza Amid Mounting Casualties

Israel is intensifying its military operation in Gaza to seize large areas while airstrikes have killed 17 people in Khan Younis. The United Nations criticizes Israel's claim on Gaza's food supplies. In Yemen, US airstrikes targeting Houthis have resulted in numerous casualties amid ongoing tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:09 IST
Israel Expands Military Offensive in Gaza Amid Mounting Casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military is amplifying its operation in the Gaza Strip, aiming to take control of extensive areas, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz. The expansion comes as airstrikes on Khan Younis killed 17, highlighting the escalated conflict in the Palestinian territory.

The security perimeter, established along Gaza's border with Israel, remains a cornerstone of the country's defense strategy. Katz urged residents in Gaza to expel Hamas and secure the release of hostages, as the militant group reportedly holds 59 captives.

In parallel, the United States continues its airstrike campaign in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthis, linked to the broader Middle East tensions and concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Despite lacking specifics on targets, White House reports over 200 airstrikes conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025