Israel Expands Military Offensive in Gaza Amid Mounting Casualties

Israel's military is amplifying its operation in the Gaza Strip, aiming to take control of extensive areas, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz. The expansion comes as airstrikes on Khan Younis killed 17, highlighting the escalated conflict in the Palestinian territory.

The security perimeter, established along Gaza's border with Israel, remains a cornerstone of the country's defense strategy. Katz urged residents in Gaza to expel Hamas and secure the release of hostages, as the militant group reportedly holds 59 captives.

In parallel, the United States continues its airstrike campaign in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthis, linked to the broader Middle East tensions and concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Despite lacking specifics on targets, White House reports over 200 airstrikes conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)