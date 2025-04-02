Global Impact of Trump's Tariffs: A Looming Economic Threat
U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could have negative global consequences, varying by scope and duration. Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, suggests that these tariffs often result in negotiations due to their widespread harm, potentially leading to resolution through diplomacy.
U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs are set to have a detrimental impact worldwide, as indicated by Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank head, on Wednesday.
Lagarde warned of the negative consequences during an interview, emphasizing that the extent of damage hinges on several factors, including the targeted products and the tariffs' duration.
She highlighted that harmful tariffs often drive negotiations, as involved parties seek resolution and removal of trade barriers due to their adverse effects.
