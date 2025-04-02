Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Intense Debate in Indian Parliament

In a fiery debate that unfolded in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led government's Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025. Accusing the legislation of being detrimental to national unity and religious rights, Gogoi argued that it targets minority communities unfairly. He questioned the role of the Minority Affairs Ministry in crafting the bill and demanded clarification on its origins.

Gogoi's accusations were met with a stern defense from Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who contended that the bill rectifies earlier anomalies. Rijiju explained that the 1995 provision had been restored to ensure only practicing Muslims could create a Waqf, a practice altered in 2013, while dismissing claims of constitutional overreach.

The debate took a political turn as Rijiju reminded Congress of past decisions involving property transfers to the Delhi Waqf Board ahead of elections, questioning their motives. Despite his call for bipartisan support, Gogoi reiterated his stance against the bill, cautioning against potential consequences for minority land rights and societal divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)