Controversy Surrounds Scaling Down of Majithia's Security in Punjab

The security detail for senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been reduced, according to a top Punjab Police official, who dismissed assertions that it has been revoked entirely.

This clarification follows claims by SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal that Majithia's Z-plus security was stripped by the Punjab government due to political motives, labeling the move a 'witchhunt' by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Special Director General Arpit Shukla emphasized that the decision followed a review of threat assessments, with Majithia continuing to receive adequate security including an escort vehicle and gunmen. Reactions from political figures highlight the tensions surrounding the reduction of Majithia's security cover.

(With inputs from agencies.)