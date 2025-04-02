Unprecedented Politburo Reshuffle: The Power Play in China's Communist Party

In an unprecedented shift within China's political elite, two members of the Politburo have swapped influential roles. Shi Taifeng now heads the Organisation Department, overseeing personnel decisions, while Li Ganjie takes the reins of the United Front Work Department, tasked with extending the party's influence over minority groups and regions.

State media provided no explanation for this rare reshuffle at such a high level within the Chinese hierarchy. Analysts suggest it might prevent the accumulation of power bases, noting that while reshuffles among ministers are common, such moves at the Politburo level are not.

Both Shi and Li rose to the 24-member Politburo in 2022. President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign continues to frame these personnel changes, though no corruption links have surfaced against Shi or Li. This shakeup reflects Xi's dissatisfaction with the vetting processes amid a wider pattern of recent political turnover in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)