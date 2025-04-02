Left Menu

Modi's Impactful Visit to Thailand: BIMSTEC Summit Highlights Regional Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Thailand for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, aiming to bolster regional cooperation. The summit will witness key discussions on maritime collaboration and Bangkok Vision 2030. Amidst Myanmar's earthquake recovery, Modi will engage with regional leaders and visit cultural sites.

Updated: 02-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day visit, during which he will engage with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The highlight of this diplomatic mission is Modi's attendance at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

During his visit, Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Government House and will meet leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan as part of the BIMSTEC initiative. A significant agreement on maritime cooperation is set to be signed, marking a momentous step for regional unity.

This visit also provides a platform for BIMSTEC leaders to address pressing issues, including the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. Furthermore, Modi and Shinawatra are scheduled to visit Wat Pho, enriching the diplomatic engagement with cultural appreciation. The Bangkok Vision 2030 is expected to steer BIMSTEC towards proactive and resilient regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

