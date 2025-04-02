In a significant political move, the UK announced sanctions on a pro-Russian organization in Moldova, accused of manipulating referendums and undermining democratic principles. The targeted group, Evrazia, faces asset freezes and travel bans, impacting its Russia-based activities led by Nelli Parutenco and Natalia Parasca.

This decisive action comes amidst Moldova's increasing alignment with the European Union under the leadership of President Maia Sandu, a known advocate for Western integration. Russia stands accused of trying to discredit her election and sway EU membership referendums, claims Moscow denies.

Emphasizing the importance of combating corruption, UK officials underscored the need to protect democratic institutions from malevolent influences. Similar measures have been extended to Georgia and Guatemala, aiming to curb judicial and political manipulations eroding democratic structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)