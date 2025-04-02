Left Menu

Lok Janshakti Party’s Arun Bharti Supports Transformative Waqf Bill

LJP leader Arun Bharti endorses the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting benefits for the Muslim community and national interest. He stresses Chirag Paswan's dedication to empowering Dalit, Ansari, and Pasmanda Muslims, while criticizing Congress for past inefficiencies in Waqf management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:09 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Arun Bharti (Photo/Sansad Tv). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Arun Bharti publicly supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, suggesting it would bring benefits to both the Muslim community and the nation. Bharti underscored the party president Chirag Paswan's dedication to uplifting Dalit, Ansari, and Pasmanda Muslims, highlighting the need for governmental backing alongside divine blessings.

Bharti criticized Congress for previous Waqf bills that lacked transparency, leading to corruption. He stated, "Our President Chirag Paswan desires advancement for Dalit, Ansari, and Pasmanda Muslims. Those marginalized from mainstream society need not only 'Allah ki rehmat' but also government assistance." Addressing a reported fatwa against Paswan, Bharti defended Paswan, recalling his father's historic support for a Muslim chief minister.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill intends to reform the Waqf Act of 1995 to address issues in Waqf property regulation such as mismanagement and corruption. Proposed changes include renaming the Act, updating waqf definitions, enhancing registration processes, and integrating technology to improve Waqf boards' efficiency in managing records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

