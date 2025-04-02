Historic Waqf Bill Sparks Controversy in Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming it contradicts Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. The bill aims to improve Waqf board efficiency and better utilize properties for public welfare. Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju clarified the bill's intentions in the Lok Sabha.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic session in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde openly criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Shinde contended that the founder Balasaheb Thackeray would have been disheartened by the dissent. He emphasized that the bill represents a pivotal moment, akin to the abrogation of Article 370 and other significant legislative moves aimed at the welfare of marginalized communities.
Shinde questioned the UBT's ideological direction, suggesting their opposition marks a departure from Thackeray's Hindutva-centric vision. He lamented missed opportunities for UBT to align with foundational values and accused them of opposing measures meant to protect national unity and religious harmony. Shinde also criticized UBT for opposing protections on properties previously held by historical rulers and figures like Aurangzeb.
Earlier in the proceedings, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju presented the bill, reiterating its non-retrospective nature and its focus on enhancing the governance of Waqf properties for developmental purposes. Alongside, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 was also tabled. Both legislative efforts aim to amend outdated provisions and introduce technology-driven improvements in the management of waqf assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
