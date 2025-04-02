Shiv Sena's Shinde Criticizes UBT on Waqf Bill Opposition
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde condemned UBT's dissent on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, expressing that such opposition would have dismayed Balasaheb Thackeray. Highlighting the bill's importance, he accused UBT of straying from its core ideology. Meanwhile, Minister Rijiju defended the bill's necessity for improving Waqf property management.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Shiv Sena UBT faction's position against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during a session in the Lok Sabha. Shinde asserted that Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena's founder, would be disheartened by UBT's dissent, interpreting it as a deviation from the core values he championed.
Shinde posed questions to UBT's conscience, challenging whether they would have expressed such opposition if Thackeray were present today. He criticized UBT for missing a vital opportunity to realign with their original ideology, suggesting that their stance aligns with historical figures opposed to Shiv Sena's vision of Hindutva and national unity.
Concurrent with Shinde's remarks, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju advocated for the bill, emphasizing its role in addressing existing gaps in the management of Waqf properties. Rijiju noted the urgency for reform to benefit education, healthcare, and economic empowerment of disadvantaged Muslims, reflecting the bill's aim to modernize the regulatory framework through technological advancements.
