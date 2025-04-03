Controversy Unfolds as Rajya Sabha Debates the Waqf Amendment Bill
The Rajya Sabha is set for a heated debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, as Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain presents his party's stance. Passed in Lok Sabha with significant opposition, the bill has sparked criticism from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who terms it an attack on the Constitution.
The Rajya Sabha is bracing for an intense debate on the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025. Leading the discourse for Congress is MP Syed Naseer Hussain, who will articulate his party's opposition to the bill. The discussion follows its passage in the Lok Sabha, marked by a deep division among members.
The Lok Sabha saw the bill pushed through after a lengthy debate, ending with 288 votes in favor against 232 opposed. Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi has criticized the BJP-led government, describing the bill as an affront to the Constitution and an instrument of societal division. She voiced concerns over what she sees as a suppression of opposition voices in Parliament.
Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala accused the BJP of bypassing democratic norms, alleging that the bill, seen as detrimental to the Muslim community, sets a dangerous precedent. Despite opposition, the government insists the bill will bring transparency and improve waqf administration, incorporating amendments from a Joint Parliamentary Committee review.
