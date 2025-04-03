Modi's Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day engagement, central to which is the sixth BIMSTEC summit. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Modi's itinerary included talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, reflecting India's intent to strengthen regional bonds. The Sikh community in Bangkok extended a cultural welcome with a Bhangra performance upon his arrival at Don Mueang airport.

The summit promises significant diplomatic discussions, with Modi poised to engage in crucial talks with leaders from member countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Following the summit in Thailand, Modi will embark on a visit to Sri Lanka.

