Modi's Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit. Welcomed by Thai officials and local Sikh community, Modi aims to bolster regional cooperation. He plans extensive discussions with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and will later proceed to Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Thailand on Thursday for a two-day engagement, central to which is the sixth BIMSTEC summit. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Modi's itinerary included talks with Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, reflecting India's intent to strengthen regional bonds. The Sikh community in Bangkok extended a cultural welcome with a Bhangra performance upon his arrival at Don Mueang airport.

The summit promises significant diplomatic discussions, with Modi poised to engage in crucial talks with leaders from member countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Following the summit in Thailand, Modi will embark on a visit to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

