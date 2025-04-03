Greek Finance Minister Criticizes U.S. Trade Tariffs
The Greek finance minister condemned the new U.S. tariffs as a significant move towards protectionism, contrasting with the European Union's views on economic progress. Kyriakos Pierrakakis emphasized Greece's support for free trade and expressed hope for a short duration of this protectionist phase.
The Greek finance minister has strongly criticized the latest tariffs instated by the U.S., labeling them as a profound departure towards protectionism. According to the minister, this approach goes against the European Union's ideals of economic and social development.
Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the finance minister of Greece, declared that his country remains firmly supportive of free trade in a statement released Thursday. He underscored the importance of maintaining open international trade relations.
Pierrakakis also expressed optimism, hoping that this chapter of heightened protectionist measures will be short-lived, allowing for a return to global economic collaboration.
