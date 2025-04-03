Left Menu

Greek Finance Minister Criticizes U.S. Trade Tariffs

The Greek finance minister condemned the new U.S. tariffs as a significant move towards protectionism, contrasting with the European Union's views on economic progress. Kyriakos Pierrakakis emphasized Greece's support for free trade and expressed hope for a short duration of this protectionist phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:50 IST
Greek Finance Minister Criticizes U.S. Trade Tariffs
tariffs
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Greek finance minister has strongly criticized the latest tariffs instated by the U.S., labeling them as a profound departure towards protectionism. According to the minister, this approach goes against the European Union's ideals of economic and social development.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the finance minister of Greece, declared that his country remains firmly supportive of free trade in a statement released Thursday. He underscored the importance of maintaining open international trade relations.

Pierrakakis also expressed optimism, hoping that this chapter of heightened protectionist measures will be short-lived, allowing for a return to global economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025