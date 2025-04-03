Scholz Condemns Trump's Tariffs as Global Economic Threat
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticizes U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff decision, labeling it as fundamentally wrong and a threat to global prosperity. He emphasizes Europe's intention to respond with unity, strength, and cooperation to avert a trade war and protect its interests.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has openly criticized the recent tariff decision by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling it a fundamental mistake that could damage the global economy.
In a news conference held in Berlin, alongside King Abdullah of Jordan, Scholz argued that the tariffs undermine a trade system that has historically promoted global prosperity, calling it an achievement initiated by the U.S. itself.
Highlighting the power of the European Union's internal market, Scholz expressed readiness to engage in talks with the U.S. to avoid a trade war, advocating for cooperation instead of confrontation, and pledging a strong, united European response.
