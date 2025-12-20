Naqab Incident Sparks Political Controversy in Bihar

The controversy over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's removal of a woman doctor's naqab at a public event has intensified as the doctor, Nusrat Parveen, did not report to her new assignment. The incident, which went viral, has sparked significant media attention and political debate.

Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed that Parveen did not join her duty and the joining deadline has been extended. The exact reason for her absence remains unclear, though her family expressed concerns over heightened media scrutiny.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other officials expressed disappointment about the incident being labeled a dispute. While some claim Parveen's family moved due to resentment, they have denied such reports, maintaining no ill-will towards Nitish Kumar or the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)