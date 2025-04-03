TDP Embraces Constructive Role in Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 Debate

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has officially declared its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, emphasizing its constructive and community-centered approach. During the Lok Sabha session, TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti highlighted the party's four decades of dedication to Muslim empowerment, showcasing the party's progressive mindset as the bill advances to the Rajya Sabha.

In his Lok Sabha speech, Tenneti detailed TDP's proactive involvement since the bill's introduction, advocating for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for comprehensive discussions. He highlighted the party's proposed amendments, including the forward-looking waqf-by-user clause and improved dispute resolution processes.

Tenneti also called for granting state governments flexibility in forming waqf boards, criticizing the YSRCP for its minimal participation in JPC meetings. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also discussed the bill in the Rajya Sabha, citing the recommendations of the Sachar committee and urging inclusion of historical recommendations in the bill while seeking Congress support.

(With inputs from agencies.)