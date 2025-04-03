Left Menu

Delhi Fast-Tracks Infrastructure with High-Level Committee

A high-level committee led by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma aims to expedite infrastructure projects in Delhi, ensuring timely completion to transform the city into a 'Viksit Delhi.' The committee includes officials from multiple departments to coordinate efforts and addresses water supply issues and inflated water bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:43 IST
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A high-profile committee formed in Delhi, chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, is set to accelerate the city's infrastructure projects, according to informed sources.

Comprising senior officials from the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, National Highway Authority, and Central Public Works Department, the committee will focus on timely completion of roads, flyovers, and expressways. Its mission is to prevent delays, ensure cross-department coordination, and maintain accountability, transforming Delhi into a world-class city, "Viksit Delhi".

Additionally, Verma addressed grievances over inflated water bills and supply issues, blaming the previous government and assuring corrective measures. Promising resolution, he stated, "All inflated bills will be rectified and, if warranted, completely waived." Discussions with the Chief Minister may soon lead to relief from penalties, easing residents' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

