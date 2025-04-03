Left Menu

Tensions Rise in J&K Over Bureaucratic Transfers

A clash is escalating in Jammu and Kashmir between Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the elected government over the transfer of 48 bureaucrats. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a crucial meeting with allies to assert the elected government's authority over bureaucratic appointments and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:55 IST
A growing conflict is unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir between Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the elected government. This comes after the transfer of 48 bureaucrats by the LG, a move perceived by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as undermining his administration.

Abdullah, who has expressed his concerns in a letter to Sinha, emphasizes that such transfers breach the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. He has also reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating the LG's decisions are challenging the functioning of the elected government.

The issue is intensifying political tensions, with Abdullah calling an urgent meeting of MLAs to discuss these developments. The Congress party has echoed these concerns, criticizing Sinha's decision and urging for governance rules to be finalized swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

