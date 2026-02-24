Nostalgic Journey: WWII-Era Geetanjali Tram Charms Kolkata Streets

A cherished piece of Kolkata's transport history, the World War II-era tramcar 'Geetanjali', graced the city's streets to commemorate the introduction of trams in 1873. The Calcutta Tram Users Association orchestrated the event, drawing a crowd of nostalgic observers.

The decorated tram embarked on its route from Gariahat depot, passing through Esplanade to Shyambazar. This event rekindled memories of bygone days when trams were a hallmark of Kolkata's urban landscape.

While the city's tram network has dwindled significantly, Geetanjali, recognized as a heritage tram since 2014, remains a symbol of eco-friendly transport and local heritage. Sagnik Gupta of the Association highlighted the tram's wartime origins, emphasizing its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)