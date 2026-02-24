Nostalgic Journey: WWII-Era Geetanjali Tram Charms Kolkata Streets
In Kolkata, a vintage World War II-era tramcar named 'Geetanjali' celebrated the anniversary of the city's first tram service from 1873. Organized by the Calcutta Tram Users Association, the symbolic ride between Gariahat and Shyambazar captivated onlookers while highlighting the city's rich tram heritage and the nostalgia for eco-friendly transport.
- Country:
- India
A cherished piece of Kolkata's transport history, the World War II-era tramcar 'Geetanjali', graced the city's streets to commemorate the introduction of trams in 1873. The Calcutta Tram Users Association orchestrated the event, drawing a crowd of nostalgic observers.
The decorated tram embarked on its route from Gariahat depot, passing through Esplanade to Shyambazar. This event rekindled memories of bygone days when trams were a hallmark of Kolkata's urban landscape.
While the city's tram network has dwindled significantly, Geetanjali, recognized as a heritage tram since 2014, remains a symbol of eco-friendly transport and local heritage. Sagnik Gupta of the Association highlighted the tram's wartime origins, emphasizing its historical significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu's Visit to Spark Cultural Heritage Development in Jamshedpur
Kerala Renamed to Keralam: Embracing Heritage and Pride
Keralam Renaming: A Triumph of Linguistic Heritage and Identity
Youthful Aspirations: Preserving Heritage Amid Economic Migration
UPDATE 1-German union calls nationwide local transport strike for Feb 27, 28