Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Risks and Geopolitical Shifts

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has taken a strategic yet risky approach with new tariffs aimed at containing China's influence. The tariffs also target allies, including Japan and South Korea, which analysts warn could risk economic isolation for the U.S.

Experts suggest that Trump's strategy might inadvertently strengthen China's position by encouraging other nations to align with Beijing to counteract the U.S. tariffs. Furthermore, the move has raised concerns about potential economic instability that could hurt global growth.

Critics worry that while attempting to establish deterrence against China, these economic measures could compromise America's broader strategic interests. As China plays the long game, the situation remains fluid, with potential repercussions on global economic and diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)