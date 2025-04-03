Renaming Delhi's Mughal Roads: Honoring Indian Heroes
BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar calls for renaming Delhi roads bearing Mughal names with those of Indian heroes. The Lok Sabha also passed the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024, aiming to enhance India's maritime trade framework, aligning with the National Logistics Policy for improved coastal and inland shipping.
Rajkumar Chahar, a BJP MP from Fatehpur Shikari, has urged the Central government to rename roads in Delhi that currently bear the names of Mughal rulers. He suggested that these should be replaced with the names of Indian heroes who resisted Mughal invasions.
During a session in Lok Sabha, Chahar highlighted that many roads in Delhi's Lutyens' zone are named after Mughal figures like Babur and Humayun. He argued that it is vital to honor Indian icons such as Maharana Sanga and Shivaji Maharaj instead.
On the same day, the Lok Sabha passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, introducing a legal framework to boost coastal trade in line with India's National Logistics Policy. The bill aims to modernize regulations and facilitate economical, sustainable transport options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
