Left Menu

Renaming Delhi's Mughal Roads: Honoring Indian Heroes

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar calls for renaming Delhi roads bearing Mughal names with those of Indian heroes. The Lok Sabha also passed the Coastal Shipping Bill 2024, aiming to enhance India's maritime trade framework, aligning with the National Logistics Policy for improved coastal and inland shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:38 IST
Renaming Delhi's Mughal Roads: Honoring Indian Heroes
BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar. (Photo courtesy: Sansad tv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkumar Chahar, a BJP MP from Fatehpur Shikari, has urged the Central government to rename roads in Delhi that currently bear the names of Mughal rulers. He suggested that these should be replaced with the names of Indian heroes who resisted Mughal invasions.

During a session in Lok Sabha, Chahar highlighted that many roads in Delhi's Lutyens' zone are named after Mughal figures like Babur and Humayun. He argued that it is vital to honor Indian icons such as Maharana Sanga and Shivaji Maharaj instead.

On the same day, the Lok Sabha passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, introducing a legal framework to boost coastal trade in line with India's National Logistics Policy. The bill aims to modernize regulations and facilitate economical, sustainable transport options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025