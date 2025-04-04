Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Exemption: A Mexico Win Amidst Global Trade Turmoil

Despite the anticipation of tariffs, Mexico was spared from President Trump's global tariffs, while other countries faced increases. This exemption allows Mexico to maintain beneficial trade relations under the USMCA, potentially giving it an edge over other nations struggling with higher costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:00 IST
Trump's Tariff Exemption: A Mexico Win Amidst Global Trade Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn, Mexico found itself exempted from President Donald Trump's global tariff increases on 'Liberation Day.'

Avoiding the 10% tariff imposed on most countries, Mexico and Canada stand to benefit from maintained free trade under the USMCA, a relief celebrated by Mexican officials.

While facing challenges, Mexico maintains significant tariff-free trade with the U.S., an advantage over rivals hit with steep tariffs. Trade experts urge a swift renegotiation of the USMCA renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025