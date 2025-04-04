Trump's Tariff Exemption: A Mexico Win Amidst Global Trade Turmoil

In an unexpected turn, Mexico found itself exempted from President Donald Trump's global tariff increases on 'Liberation Day.'

Avoiding the 10% tariff imposed on most countries, Mexico and Canada stand to benefit from maintained free trade under the USMCA, a relief celebrated by Mexican officials.

While facing challenges, Mexico maintains significant tariff-free trade with the U.S., an advantage over rivals hit with steep tariffs. Trade experts urge a swift renegotiation of the USMCA renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)