Trump's Tariff Exemption: A Mexico Win Amidst Global Trade Turmoil
Despite the anticipation of tariffs, Mexico was spared from President Trump's global tariffs, while other countries faced increases. This exemption allows Mexico to maintain beneficial trade relations under the USMCA, potentially giving it an edge over other nations struggling with higher costs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:00 IST
In an unexpected turn, Mexico found itself exempted from President Donald Trump's global tariff increases on 'Liberation Day.'
Avoiding the 10% tariff imposed on most countries, Mexico and Canada stand to benefit from maintained free trade under the USMCA, a relief celebrated by Mexican officials.
While facing challenges, Mexico maintains significant tariff-free trade with the U.S., an advantage over rivals hit with steep tariffs. Trade experts urge a swift renegotiation of the USMCA renewal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
