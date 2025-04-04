Tariff Turbulence: Global Economy in Peril

President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose sweeping tariffs on all imports to the United States has sent shockwaves through international markets. This initiative has been met with criticism from global leaders and has sparked concern over potential escalations in trade conflicts.

The new tariffs, described as the highest in over a century, include a baseline 10% on all imports, with higher rates targeting top trading partners. This policy shift could significantly increase prices for U.S. consumers, affecting everyday products from smartphones to shoes.

Major automakers and industries are adjusting, with companies like Stellantis announcing layoffs and production changes. Analysts warn of dire global economic impacts, including possible inflation and recession risks, as Trump remains firm on his trade stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)