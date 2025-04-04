Senate Bill Aims to Curb Trump's Tariff Power

In a significant political move, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has teamed up with Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell to introduce the "Trade Review Act of 2025." This bill, unveiled on Thursday, seeks to require congressional consent for any new tariffs enacted by the U.S. government. This legislative push follows President Donald Trump's announcement of widescale tariff impositions that have sparked controversy across party lines.

The proposed bill mandates Congress to either approve or reject new tariffs within 60 days, aiming to prevent automatic enforcement. This move comes a day after a Senate vote against Trump's tariffs on Canadian imports. Grassley, representing Iowa—a state deeply reliant on global trade—remains cautious yet supportive of reclaiming congressional oversight on trade issues.

The new bill underscores the growing divide within the Republican Party concerning President Trump's trade policies. Grassley's measured opposition represents discomfort among some Republicans, including concerns voiced about tariffs on U.S. allies. With potential long-term economic impacts in mind, both domestic and international, the bipartisan effort seeks to challenge unchecked executive trade actions.

