Minister Hits Back: Vikhe Patil Rebukes Thackeray Amid Waqf Bill Debate

Maharashtra Water Resource Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has launched a fierce critique against Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, over his opposition to the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill and his remarks about U.S. tariffs on India. Patil urged Thackeray to focus on his party instead of international economic issues.

Patil intensified his attack, arguing that Thackeray had revealed his 'true colors' by opposing the bill and accused him of making baseless allegations against the central government regarding tariffs. "Thackeray is trying to escape from the issues at home by talking about America," Patil told ANI.

Addressing the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, Patil described it as a 'historic day' for its widespread acceptance among the public. Criticizing the opposition's politicization attempts, he likened public support for the bill to that of the Triple Talaq legislation.

Thackeray had previously criticized the central government over U.S. tariffs, calling for a more focused parliamentary discussion on the issue. Meanwhile, he stood firm against the Waqf Amendment Bill, citing BJP hypocrisy while acknowledging some beneficial rectifications in the bill.

