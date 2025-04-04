A New Chapter in US-Canada Relations

In a stark declaration, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has acknowledged a pivotal shift in the relationship between the United States and Canada. Her comments follow the announcement of a new tariff regime by President Donald Trump.

Joly was speaking on Friday at a NATO foreign affairs ministers' meeting in Brussels. She stressed that Canada was exerting all possible pressure on the Trump administration to reconsider the tariffs.

This shift signals a potential cooling of one of the world's closest international alliances, as both nations navigate the implications of this sweeping economic policy.

