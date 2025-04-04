Peace Treaty to Usher in New Era for South Caucasus
U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Eric Jacobs, from the U.S. State Department's Energy Bureau, highlighted its significance for regional security and prosperity at an energy event in Baku.
In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump is optimistic about Azerbaijan and Armenia finalizing a peace treaty, according to Eric Jacobs, a senior adviser with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources.
At a recent energy-focused event in Baku, Jacobs outlined the crucial impact this treaty will have on the South Caucasus region, emphasizing the ushering in of a new era characterized by heightened security and economic prosperity.
The long-awaited treaty has been perceived as a cornerstone for future stability in the area, with stakeholders keen on transforming current hostilities into a lasting peace.
