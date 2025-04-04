Left Menu

Peace Treaty to Usher in New Era for South Caucasus

U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Eric Jacobs, from the U.S. State Department's Energy Bureau, highlighted its significance for regional security and prosperity at an energy event in Baku.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:02 IST
  • Azerbaijan

In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump is optimistic about Azerbaijan and Armenia finalizing a peace treaty, according to Eric Jacobs, a senior adviser with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources.

At a recent energy-focused event in Baku, Jacobs outlined the crucial impact this treaty will have on the South Caucasus region, emphasizing the ushering in of a new era characterized by heightened security and economic prosperity.

The long-awaited treaty has been perceived as a cornerstone for future stability in the area, with stakeholders keen on transforming current hostilities into a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

