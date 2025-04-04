Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Clash of Perspectives in Parliament

In a heated parliamentary session, the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has come under fire from Congress MP Imran Masood, who accuses the BJP-led government of infringing on the religious freedoms of Muslims. Masood highlighted the shutdown of Madrasas, essential for the education of poor Muslim children, as a central concern.

"Preserving the Right to Equality is a government responsibility," Masood explained, questioning the closure of institutions vital to minority communities. Criticizing what he termed the government's "bulldozing" of rights, he promised the Congress party's stance to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Contrastingly, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal praised the bill as a progressive reform to correctly channel Waqf properties for the benefit of marginalized groups. He pointed out that previous administrations failed to utilize Waqf lands for public welfare, such as building universities and hospitals. This legislative move, Pal asserted, aims to standardize Waqf property management through a newly proposed portal, projecting the UMEED Bill's transformative potential.

Despite opposition allegations, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju claims the bill incorporates constructive comments from the Joint Parliamentary Committee aimed at enhancing Waqf management. The amended legislation aspires to improve processes and leverage technology for more efficient management of Waqf records.

