Waheed Para Criticizes National Conference's Focus on Bureaucratic Transfers Over Key Issues

Leader of the People's Democratic Party, Waheed Para, has taken a strong stance against the ruling National Conference, accusing them of prioritizing bureaucratic transfers over addressing significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir post-August 2019.

The criticism comes in the wake of the Union government's decision on August 5, 2019, to annul Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. Para pointed out that a party that once had control over local governance is now focused merely on bureaucratic shuffles.

By focusing on the symptoms rather than the root issue—resistance to the August 5 changes—Para claims the National Conference has failed to uphold the rights and autonomy of the region, indicating deeper dissatisfaction with the current political climate.

