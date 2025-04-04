Waheed Para Criticizes National Conference's Focus on Bureaucratic Transfers Over Key Issues
Waheed Para, leader of the People's Democratic Party, criticizes the National Conference for its focus on bureaucratic transfers rather than addressing the critical issues post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He accuses the party of surrendering its stance on the region's special status.
- Country:
- India
Leader of the People's Democratic Party, Waheed Para, has taken a strong stance against the ruling National Conference, accusing them of prioritizing bureaucratic transfers over addressing significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir post-August 2019.
The criticism comes in the wake of the Union government's decision on August 5, 2019, to annul Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. Para pointed out that a party that once had control over local governance is now focused merely on bureaucratic shuffles.
By focusing on the symptoms rather than the root issue—resistance to the August 5 changes—Para claims the National Conference has failed to uphold the rights and autonomy of the region, indicating deeper dissatisfaction with the current political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
40,000 govt jobs provided during 2019-24 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1.51 lakh self employment created, skilling clubs operational: Amit Shah in RS.
2019 Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings at this stage.
Tragic Unveiling: Arrests Made in 2019 Case of Widow's Gang Rape and Murder
Swift Justice for 2019 Atrocity: Lorry Driver Gets 27 Years
Delhi High Court Maintains Momentum in 2019 Jamia Violence Case