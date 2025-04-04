Senate's Budget Battle: Tax Cuts, Debt, and Political Showdowns

The U.S. Senate is poised for a marathon session to deliberate on significant legislation advocated by President Donald Trump, aiming to implement broad tax cuts and reduce the budget. The session comes amid strong Democratic opposition, with Republicans seeking to leverage a fast-track procedure to facilitate the legislative process.

Despite the Senate's close 52-48 vote to initiate debate on the budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year, Republicans face hurdles. They must navigate concerns about the tax cuts' multi-trillion-dollar cost and potential spending cuts, with internal party divisions adding complexity to the negotiations.

President Trump urges Republicans to deliver a comprehensive bill, addressing issues like border security and immigrant deportation. Meanwhile, Democrats prepare to challenge the proposal vigorously, spotlighting potential ramifications for Medicaid and other vital programs in an extended 'vote-a-rama' session expected to run through Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)