Left Menu

Political Storm in Kerala: Allegations Against CM's Daughter Ignite Controversy

An SFIO probe involving Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter in an alleged illegal payment scandal has stirred political tensions. CPI(M) calls the investigation politically motivated, while opposition parties demand Vijayan's resignation, citing moral grounds. The SFIO uncovered extensive financial fraud within a mining company, implicating several individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:39 IST
Political Storm in Kerala: Allegations Against CM's Daughter Ignite Controversy
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala's political arena, a storm unfolds as allegations of a financial scandal involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter spark heated debates. Reports claim the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating 'illegal payments' linked to a mining company, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to demand Vijayan's resignation.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has swiftly characterized the allegations as politically charged, suggesting attempts to tarnish the party's reputation and vowing to address the issue legally and politically. Notably, Vijayan and his daughter have remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders persistently call for Vijayan to step down on moral grounds, amid revelations of a broader financial fraud discovered by the SFIO investigation, which claims to have found extensive misappropriations within the implicated mining company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025