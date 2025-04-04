Political Storm in Kerala: Allegations Against CM's Daughter Ignite Controversy

In Kerala's political arena, a storm unfolds as allegations of a financial scandal involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter spark heated debates. Reports claim the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is investigating 'illegal payments' linked to a mining company, with opposition parties seizing the opportunity to demand Vijayan's resignation.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has swiftly characterized the allegations as politically charged, suggesting attempts to tarnish the party's reputation and vowing to address the issue legally and politically. Notably, Vijayan and his daughter have remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders persistently call for Vijayan to step down on moral grounds, amid revelations of a broader financial fraud discovered by the SFIO investigation, which claims to have found extensive misappropriations within the implicated mining company.

