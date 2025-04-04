Left Menu

Inditex Eyes Expansion in U.S. Amid Trade Tariffs

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, is planning to expand its presence in the United States despite recent trade tariffs announced by President Trump. CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras reports no significant changes in consumer behavior across key markets. The U.S. remains Inditex's second-largest market.

Madrid | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST
Inditex Eyes Expansion in U.S. Amid Trade Tariffs
Inditex, the global fashion powerhouse and owner of Zara, remains optimistic about its growth potential in the United States. The company plans to open more stores, even as new trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump loom over the retail sector, according to CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras.

Despite the potential impact of tariffs, Garcia Maceiras reassures stakeholders that Inditex has not observed any substantial shifts in consumer behavior within its primary markets, including the U.S., which stands as the second-largest market for the company.

The strategic move to expand amidst the tariffs reflects Inditex's confidence in the resilience of the U.S. market and its commitment to increasing its retail footprint globally.

