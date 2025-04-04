Myanmar’s Junta Diplomacy Amid Earthquake Crisis

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, made a notable foreign appearance at a regional summit in Bangkok, engaging with Indian and Thai leaders in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that exacerbated the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis. The disaster has created an opportunity for diplomatic engagement despite his isolation following a 2021 coup.

In diplomatic interactions on the summit's sidelines, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgency of a lasting ceasefire to aid recovery and promote stability in Myanmar, ravaged by civil conflict. Modi's call accompanies an Indian push for credible elections as a pathway to peace.

The United Nations reported barriers to humanitarian aid delivery imposed by Myanmar's military, worsening the plight of affected regions. Meanwhile, regional neighbors have mounted humanitarian efforts, sending aid to devastated areas, as the specter of disease threatens in the approaching monsoon season.

