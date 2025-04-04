Protest Erupts Over Controversial Remarks in Manipur

Imphal West in Manipur became a focal point of unrest on Friday, with tensions flaring as women protesters attempted to storm the residence of National People's Party Manipur unit president, Yumnam Joykumar Singh. The group demanded an apology following his controversial remarks regarding the Meitei organization, Arambai Tenggol.

Under the banner of the Apunba Manipur Emasing, the women aimed to enter Joykumar's home but were intercepted by police. However, a dialogue ensued between Joykumar and a few representatives. The protests were ignited by Joykumar's post on social media, questioning the state government's actions during communal conflicts and accusing it of allowing certain groups to act unchecked.

Post-discussion, Joykumar acknowledged a 'slight misunderstanding' and mentioned that the controversial content was removed from the original post, although he declined to issue a public apology. Concurrently, the NPP youth wing addressed a letter to Arambai Tenggol, expressing regret over the situation and urging collaboration to prevent future misunderstandings.

