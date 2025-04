California Battles Back: Newsom Seeks Exemption from Retaliatory Tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to announce on Friday his proposal to seek exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed on products made in California, according to a report from Fox News.

The Newsom administration's strategy focuses on fostering 'strategic' relationships with nations imposing these tariffs. This initiative comes as a direct response to President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff strategy, unveiled just a day prior, which challenges long-standing trade norms and risks driving up costs for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)