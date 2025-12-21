Mob Attack on Meat Trader Over Beef Allegations Sparks Outrage
A meat trader in Harduaganj was allegedly attacked by a group of 10 people over suspicions of selling beef. The victim, Mohammad Shareef Qureshi, was reportedly assaulted, and documents were destroyed. Efforts are underway to apprehend all involved, while police have already arrested one suspect.
Allegations of beef trading led to an alleged mob attack on a meat trader in Harduaganj, according to local police statements made on Sunday.
The victim, Mohammad Shareef Qureshi, suffered an assault reportedly involving bricks, and his shipment documents were damaged. He claims to be an authorized buffalo meat supplier.
Authorities have arrested one suspect and identified others who face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has sparked calls for tougher laws against mob violence.
