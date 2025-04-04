Left Menu

Europe Contemplates Retaliation Amidst Unprecedented US Tariffs

France's industry minister calls for a measured yet firm response to US tariffs, highlighting their potential to destabilize the global economy. Airbus CEO notes ongoing analysis of the situation, as Europe remains open to negotiations. Potential EU countermeasures against US tariffs to be discussed next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:46 IST
France's industry minister emphasized the need for a balanced yet resolute response to the US tariffs, which he claims are unparalleled since the 1930s and pose a threat to global economic stability.

During a visit to the Airbus factory in Toulouse, Minister Marc Ferracci outlined Europe's willingness to negotiate a resolution, while voicing concerns about the tariffs' potential impact on jobs and the economy.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated that the company is still evaluating its strategy in response to the US policies, while next week's EU discussions may consider potential retaliatory measures against Boeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

