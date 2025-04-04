Trump's Unwavering Trade War: The Tariff Gambit

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his trade policies, announcing extensive tariffs despite significant concerns about their economic impact.

From his Florida base, Trump defended his actions on social media, asserting the tariffs are necessary to push companies to relocate and influence Federal Reserve interest rates.

The move has drawn criticism for potentially accelerating inflation, but Trump remains unfazed, discussing deals with foreign leaders while celebrating positive job numbers as evidence of his successful strategy.

