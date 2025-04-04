Trump's Unwavering Trade War: The Tariff Gambit
President Donald Trump remains steadfast on his trade policies despite criticism, imposing widespread tariffs intended to force companies back to the U.S. Despite fears of inflation and recession, Trump argues it's a strategic move to pressure the Federal Reserve on interest rates while maintaining political leverage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:21 IST
President Donald Trump has doubled down on his trade policies, announcing extensive tariffs despite significant concerns about their economic impact.
From his Florida base, Trump defended his actions on social media, asserting the tariffs are necessary to push companies to relocate and influence Federal Reserve interest rates.
The move has drawn criticism for potentially accelerating inflation, but Trump remains unfazed, discussing deals with foreign leaders while celebrating positive job numbers as evidence of his successful strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty
South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis
India's Inflation Dynamics: State Disparities and Future Trends
Sweden's Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Concerns
Riksbank Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainty and Inflation Concerns