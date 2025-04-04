Hungary's ICC Exit Sparks International Concern
The International Criminal Court's governing body voiced its concerns over Hungary's decision to withdraw from the court, urging them to uphold the Rome Statute. This move coincided with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Budapest, following his indictment by the ICC.
On Thursday, the governing body of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a stern response to Hungary's announcement of its intention to withdraw from the court, expressing significant concern over the decision.
In a formal communication to Hungary, the court urged the nation to remain committed to the Rome Statute, the foundational treaty that established the ICC. This plea underlines the importance of Hungary's continued participation as a member of the international legal community.
Notably, Hungary's declaration came on the same day that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister who is under indictment by the ICC, visited Budapest. The timing of these events has sparked further intrigue and speculation on the international stage.
