Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

The Waqf Amendment Bill has stirred significant discussion in Parliament, passing successfully despite rigorous debate. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauds the bill as constitutional and beneficial for the vast majority of the Muslim community, emphasizing its humane intent.

The bill navigated the Rajya Sabha with a vote count of 128 in favor and 95 against, after earlier approval from the Lok Sabha. Tiwari asserts the legislation curtails misuse of Waqf properties by a small faction, framing opposition as self-interested.

Critics, including Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, argue the bill as unconstitutional and biased, leading to widespread dissent and even resignations within parties like Janata Dal (United). Despite challenges, the government pressed on, citing improvements in Waqf management and technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)