Left Menu

Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament

The Waqf Amendment Bill, described as constitutional and humane by BJP's Manoj Tiwari, passed in Parliament amid heated debate. Opponents like Congress claim it's unfair and targeted. Tiwari argues it prevents land misuse by a minority, benefiting the wider Muslim community and enhancing Waqf administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:45 IST
Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Debate in Parliament
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Amendment Bill has stirred significant discussion in Parliament, passing successfully despite rigorous debate. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauds the bill as constitutional and beneficial for the vast majority of the Muslim community, emphasizing its humane intent.

The bill navigated the Rajya Sabha with a vote count of 128 in favor and 95 against, after earlier approval from the Lok Sabha. Tiwari asserts the legislation curtails misuse of Waqf properties by a small faction, framing opposition as self-interested.

Critics, including Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, argue the bill as unconstitutional and biased, leading to widespread dissent and even resignations within parties like Janata Dal (United). Despite challenges, the government pressed on, citing improvements in Waqf management and technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025