Tensions Rise Over 400-Acre Land Dispute Near Hyderabad University

The intense political conflict over 400 acres near the University of Hyderabad campus continues to escalate, drawing widespread attention and legal scrutiny. On Saturday, officials announced that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had received a proposal to construct a sprawling 2,000-acre eco park, featuring the world's tallest watchtower.

The proposal suggests incorporating the controversial university land into the eco park project, causing uproar among students who dismiss it as a 'diversion tactic' by the government. The Telangana government plans to transform the disputed land into IT infrastructure, a move opposed by the UoH Students' Union, with the issue now in court.

As the government discusses the possible relocation of the university, protests intensify. To address the situation, the Telangana government has formed a ministerial committee to engage with stakeholders. Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police have restricted entry to the disputed land, citing law and order concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)