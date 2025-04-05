AI Videos Mock Trump's Tariff: A Tech-Driven Critique

China's state-run media is using AI-generated videos to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs they claim will lead to high inflation and economic issues in the U.S. These videos, filled with symbolic imagery like dancing robots and concerned consumers, convey China's disapproval of these economic policies.

In one video by China's CGTN, an automated voice accuses tariffs of destroying economic promises, intertwined with lyrics highlighting the adverse impacts on industries and consumers. The caption emphasizes the irony, pointing out that while AI generates the track, humans are behind the debt crisis it discusses.

China retaliated to the U.S. tariffs by imposing its own duties and restrictions. State-run Xinhua's video, featuring a robot named TARIFF, metaphorically self-destructs rather than comply with its creator's trade war wishes, portraying the chaos sparked by these policies in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)